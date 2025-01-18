How to Spot a NARCISSIST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Friday Night Live 17 January 2025
In this episode, I analyze strategic financial discussions around potential Bitcoin investments, emphasizing caution when engaging with traditional board members. I also address recognizing narcissism in personal relationships, urging listeners to establish boundaries and self-awareness.
The conversation shifts to the dynamics of praise, warning against excessive admiration that may conceal ulterior motives. We explore anxiety-driven productivity and the importance of authentic motivation to prevent burnout. Finally, I highlight emotional intelligence in romantic partnerships, encouraging self-protection and mindful decision-making to foster genuine fulfillment.
