Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long with DoD's Alarming Data

Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long Lists Alarming Numbers From The DMED Data Base



The list of alarming numbers of side effects is concerning.



Americans are released from the C-19 pandemic and the mandates that didn’t stop the spread of the virus. But, now, many doctors raised their voices to tell the people about the untold side effects of the vaccines.



Since the shot rollout, people like Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, have constantly been warning about the dangers linked to the new drug. But, the Biden administration, the FDA, CDC, and the WHO classified this stance as disinformation and criticized it!



For those who wanted to know everything about the C-19 shot and pandemic, the main database that has been used to criticize the vaccine was the vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Now, in the video below, Army veteran pam Long shared information from the DMED presenting frightening side effects



Long emphasized, “If I could just highlight some of the alarming data from the DMED from 2021 after the rollout of the vaccine. Reports of myocarditis increased by 2800%. Cancers by various types increased 300 to 900%. Infertility in both genders increased by 500%. Miscarriages increased 300%. Neurological disorders increased by 1,000%; demyelinating disorders increased by 500%. MS increased by 600%, and Guillain-Barré Syndrome by 500% increase. HIV, 500% increase. In pulmonary embolisms 400% increase. And that is just a shortlist of the most alarming findings in the DMED database that he just discussed.”



Breaking down that list, it showed:



Myocarditis – Up 2800%



Cancers – Up 300% to 900%



Infertility (Both Genders) – Up 500%



Miscarriages – Up 300%



Neurological Disorders – Up 1000%



Demyelinating Disorders – Up 1000%



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – Up 600%



Guillain-Barré Syndrome – Up 500%



HIV – Up 500%



Pulmonary Embolisms – Up 400%



The jab underwent heavy criticism, but that didn’t prevent Biden from announcing that the US would be sharing its technology surrounding the C-19 drug with the WEHO. He said, “We are making available health technologies that are owned by the United States government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines.”