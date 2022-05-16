BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long with DoD's Alarming Data
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
171 views • May 16, 2022
Myocarditis Up 2800%: Army Veteran Pam Long Lists Alarming Numbers From The DMED Data Base

The list of alarming numbers of side effects is concerning.

Americans are released from the C-19 pandemic and the mandates that didn’t stop the spread of the virus. But, now, many doctors raised their voices to tell the people about the untold side effects of the vaccines.

Since the shot rollout, people like Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, have constantly been warning about the dangers linked to the new drug. But, the Biden administration, the FDA, CDC, and the WHO classified this stance as disinformation and criticized it!

For those who wanted to know everything about the C-19 shot and pandemic, the main database that has been used to criticize the vaccine was the vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Now, in the video below, Army veteran pam Long shared information from the DMED presenting frightening side effects

Long emphasized, “If I could just highlight some of the alarming data from the DMED from 2021 after the rollout of the vaccine. Reports of myocarditis increased by 2800%. Cancers by various types increased 300 to 900%. Infertility in both genders increased by 500%. Miscarriages increased 300%. Neurological disorders increased by 1,000%; demyelinating disorders increased by 500%. MS increased by 600%, and Guillain-Barré Syndrome by 500% increase. HIV, 500% increase. In pulmonary embolisms 400% increase. And that is just a shortlist of the most alarming findings in the DMED database that he just discussed.”

Breaking down that list, it showed:

Myocarditis – Up 2800%

Cancers – Up 300% to 900%

Infertility (Both Genders) – Up 500%

Miscarriages – Up 300%

Neurological Disorders – Up 1000%

Demyelinating Disorders – Up 1000%

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – Up 600%

Guillain-Barré Syndrome – Up 500%

HIV – Up 500%

Pulmonary Embolisms – Up 400%

The jab underwent heavy criticism, but that didn’t prevent Biden from announcing that the US would be sharing its technology surrounding the C-19 drug with the WEHO. He said, “We are making available health technologies that are owned by the United States government, including stabilized spike protein that is used in many COVID-19 vaccines.”
Keywords
vaccine injuriesmandatescovidplandemicvax deathsdod data
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Iva Greene
Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Coco Somers
Review Finds Mixed Evidence on Green Tea Compound for Stress, Focus

Review Finds Mixed Evidence on Green Tea Compound for Stress, Focus

Coco Somers
Celery Seed Extract Linked to Improved Muscle Health in Mouse Study

Celery Seed Extract Linked to Improved Muscle Health in Mouse Study

Petra Stone
Report: Guava Exceeds Oranges in Vitamin C, Surpasses Bananas in Fiber and Potassium

Report: Guava Exceeds Oranges in Vitamin C, Surpasses Bananas in Fiber and Potassium

Coco Somers
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy