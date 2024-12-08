BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Situation in the city of Jableh, near the Russian Khmeimim airbase
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 5 months ago

 Situation in the city of Jableh, near the Russian Khmeimim airbase.  

The situation in the city is calm, with supporters of the Syrian "armed opposition" celebrating the change of power in the streets.  

The situation at the Russian Aerospace Forces base is also calm, with reinforced patrols and duty shifts on standby. 

Employees of the Russian Embassy remain in Damascus, the diplomatic mission reports. 

Via: @RVvoenkor 

Adding: 

ABOUT KHMEIMIM ‼️

Questions arise as to how long a base like Khmeimim can exist under conditions of cooperation with “respected” (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/197734) Turkish partners.

There is an opinion that it will not last long.

1) Loss of a transit point for our supplies to Africa

2) Loss of a naval base in a region dominated by NATO countries

3) Loss of the ability to kill radicals (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/197613) from Central Asia outside the territory of the Russian Federation

It is a great shame for those hundreds of our men from the Wagner PMC, the Special Operations Forces, the Aerospace Forces and the Russian Ministry of Defense who gave their lives for the Syrian war.

It was they, and not the "brave" Syrians, who saved Assad's SAR from destruction in 2015-20.

‼️ However, there are also advantages if the bases are abandoned:

1) The group's supplies cost Russia at least $3 million a day. (estimated)

That's 1500 Mavics per day.

2) Troops are needed for the final battle in 2025 for Ukraine

3) Stop helping strangers when our own are in need

Adding: 

The "armed opposition" in Syria aims to form a government that includes all segments of the population, a source close to the opposition leadership told RIA Novosti.
The source also stated that the armed opposition has pledged not to attack embassies and diplomatic missions in Damascus.
Additionally, according to the source, the armed opposition has established communication channels with the Russian side. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy