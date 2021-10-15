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Illuminati NWO has Nibiru parked behind sun to bring in asteroids for God's judgment after rapture
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396 views • October 15, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). The amazing thing is that the Illuminati’s chosen & certified & trained “fake shepherds of God’s flock” pastors and the millions of Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church blind religious Christians are not warning their fellow humans about the Nibiru death star space station, which is parked behind the sun right now, awaiting orders to rain down its trail of asteroids and meteors on the earth as part of God’s judgment wrath. It almost seems like they are sold out by the devil. They are not warning about the Antarctic pyramids being activated, nor are they warning about the AI “black goo” nanites in the alcoholic beverages and meat and vaccine. There are people concerned about the wine in the Lord’s Holy Communion at church, but real Christians have nothing to worry about. If it is blessed by God and if it is God’s Holy Communion, if there were any “black goo” in it, it would be disintegrated. Their nanites and femtobots have no power over us real Christians, anyway. They can only zombie the fake religious Christians. I suspect these recent eruptions of rashes on my arms & thighs and the attack against my right teeth & gum off and on, are also these biochemical weapon nanites. The Bible says that no weapon forged against us shall prevail, and we have been healed by Jesus’ stripes, and we have the authority to heal people. I command my body to be healed in Jesus’ name. The coworker, who got herself demon-possessed by doing yoga against my warnings, whose demons I suspect made her get the COVID-19 biochemical weapon nanite vaccine, was sitting far away from me today, so I do not think the A.I. “black goo” femtobot nanites were able to infect me again, if it was indeed her who got me infected last week and not some demon. The nasal inflammation has come and gone throughout the week, so I think these are being caused by the “thorn in the flesh” entities or some other entity and not by vaccinated people. Bill Gates’ Umbrella company COVID-19 Coronavirus fake virus biochemical weapon femtobot nanites were dispersed all over earth into the chemtrails and the water system, so 100% of the humans have already been infected. They are only putting it in the vaccines, so that concentrated amounts would be directly injected into the humans’ bloodstream, since we real Christians prayed to protect the earth, and the dumb sinful wicked End Times human homo-sapiens populace, and the pastors & religious Christians who all betrayed us to the Illuminati and ran away, and the women & children, so God made the Coronavirus COVID-19 ineffective. That is why the suspected Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Bill Gates laughed and said, “Don’t worry, the next strain of COVID-19 after we get everyone injected will be sure to get everyone’s attention, this time. Hahaha!”
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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