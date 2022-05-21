© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CARAMBA! COV-ID 2ND VAX 'BOOSTER SHOT' 32 YO FEMALE (IDIOPATHIC SUBCUTANEOUS THROMBOTIC VASCULOPATH)
Follow
3
Share
Report
387 views • May 21, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
CARAMBA! COV-ID 2ND VAX 'BOOSTER SHOT'
32 YO FEMALE (adverse reaction) CASE REPORT
(Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4AeArYrvjXCh/ [SHARE]
================
[CASE REPORT] Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359978858_Case_Report_Idiopathic_Subcutaneous_Thrombotic_Vasculopathy/fulltext/625975ed709c5c2adb7dc7b5/Case-Report-Idiopathic-Subcutaneous-Thrombotic-Vasculopathy.pdf
================
SUDDEN DEATH + HORRIFIC DISABILITIES Have EXPLODED Among The DOUBLE VAXXED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SjmdaoKAUbNa/
GREAT CORONA CON-PLAN (EUTHANASIA, EUGENICS; the BIG PLAN-DEMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6uUTmuIFvYM/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [@] protonmail [dot] com
================
ONE JAB, TWO JABS, THREE JABS, FOUR, how many is it going to take before the reality kicks in that "THEY DO NOT WORK", they are actually designed to "DESTROY" your immunity to fight infection. The stark reality as I show in this video is that the JABBED ARE DYING BY THE THOUSANDS! And if the jabs don't kill or disable you right away, just give them a little more time, you may have received the big Pharma "SLOW RELEASE" bonus version.
If anyone that you know is forcing you to take one of these kill shots, or perhaps a loved one is considering taking one (or another one), please show them this video, if they still decide to take it after watching this, then they CANNOT say they didn't know, or were unaware of the HORRIFIC side effects of the CV19 experimental jabs, which include and are not limited to;
"BLOOD COTS, FLESH EATING BACTERIA, HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, PARALYSIS, BLINDNESS, BODY TREMORS, MEMORY LOSS, HIDEOUS ULCERS ALL OVER THE BODY, GUILLAINE BARRE SYNDROME, CONVULSIONS, LUNG INFECTIONS ETC!
================
COVID-CLUB (Red Roulette) [EDIT #01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/caKXHDAz5REc/
VAC-SCENE-NATIONS & DE-POPULATIONS [EDIT #02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r3swq1BAyuC0//
(VOICES In Your HIVE MIND HEAD, Will Be The ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY!)
NEUROSCIENCE, NEURO-WEAPONS & 5G https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ6p7XSkql5N/
DARPA MIND WARS & SLOW KILL VACCINES, PROJECT DARK WINTER!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddXhm547KOR9/
THE INVISIBLE WAR, EXPERIMENTAL JABS WITH 5-G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVX6v6aYtUx6/
HYBRID-VAX AND THE NEW BIRTH OF A SATANIC CIVILIZATION.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yB2eCMlMliao/
CORONA IS (in silico) 'A HEALTH EMERGENCY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/470UqYpiedOd/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
CARAMBA! COV-ID 2ND VAX 'BOOSTER SHOT'
32 YO FEMALE (adverse reaction) CASE REPORT
(Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4AeArYrvjXCh/ [SHARE]
================
[CASE REPORT] Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359978858_Case_Report_Idiopathic_Subcutaneous_Thrombotic_Vasculopathy/fulltext/625975ed709c5c2adb7dc7b5/Case-Report-Idiopathic-Subcutaneous-Thrombotic-Vasculopathy.pdf
================
SUDDEN DEATH + HORRIFIC DISABILITIES Have EXPLODED Among The DOUBLE VAXXED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SjmdaoKAUbNa/
GREAT CORONA CON-PLAN (EUTHANASIA, EUGENICS; the BIG PLAN-DEMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6uUTmuIFvYM/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [@] protonmail [dot] com
================
ONE JAB, TWO JABS, THREE JABS, FOUR, how many is it going to take before the reality kicks in that "THEY DO NOT WORK", they are actually designed to "DESTROY" your immunity to fight infection. The stark reality as I show in this video is that the JABBED ARE DYING BY THE THOUSANDS! And if the jabs don't kill or disable you right away, just give them a little more time, you may have received the big Pharma "SLOW RELEASE" bonus version.
If anyone that you know is forcing you to take one of these kill shots, or perhaps a loved one is considering taking one (or another one), please show them this video, if they still decide to take it after watching this, then they CANNOT say they didn't know, or were unaware of the HORRIFIC side effects of the CV19 experimental jabs, which include and are not limited to;
"BLOOD COTS, FLESH EATING BACTERIA, HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, PARALYSIS, BLINDNESS, BODY TREMORS, MEMORY LOSS, HIDEOUS ULCERS ALL OVER THE BODY, GUILLAINE BARRE SYNDROME, CONVULSIONS, LUNG INFECTIONS ETC!
================
COVID-CLUB (Red Roulette) [EDIT #01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/caKXHDAz5REc/
VAC-SCENE-NATIONS & DE-POPULATIONS [EDIT #02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r3swq1BAyuC0//
(VOICES In Your HIVE MIND HEAD, Will Be The ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY!)
NEUROSCIENCE, NEURO-WEAPONS & 5G https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ6p7XSkql5N/
DARPA MIND WARS & SLOW KILL VACCINES, PROJECT DARK WINTER!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddXhm547KOR9/
THE INVISIBLE WAR, EXPERIMENTAL JABS WITH 5-G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVX6v6aYtUx6/
HYBRID-VAX AND THE NEW BIRTH OF A SATANIC CIVILIZATION.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yB2eCMlMliao/
CORONA IS (in silico) 'A HEALTH EMERGENCY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/470UqYpiedOd/
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.