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CARAMBA! COV-ID 2ND VAX 'BOOSTER SHOT' 32 YO FEMALE (IDIOPATHIC SUBCUTANEOUS THROMBOTIC VASCULOPATH)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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387 views • May 21, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
CARAMBA! COV-ID 2ND VAX 'BOOSTER SHOT'
32 YO FEMALE (adverse reaction) CASE REPORT
(Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4AeArYrvjXCh/ [SHARE]
================
[CASE REPORT] Idiopathic Subcutaneous Thrombotic Vasculopathy https://www.researchgate.net/publication/359978858_Case_Report_Idiopathic_Subcutaneous_Thrombotic_Vasculopathy/fulltext/625975ed709c5c2adb7dc7b5/Case-Report-Idiopathic-Subcutaneous-Thrombotic-Vasculopathy.pdf
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SUDDEN DEATH + HORRIFIC DISABILITIES Have EXPLODED Among The DOUBLE VAXXED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SjmdaoKAUbNa/

GREAT CORONA CON-PLAN (EUTHANASIA, EUGENICS; the BIG PLAN-DEMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W6uUTmuIFvYM/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [@] protonmail [dot] com
================
ONE JAB, TWO JABS, THREE JABS, FOUR, how many is it going to take before the reality kicks in that "THEY DO NOT WORK", they are actually designed to "DESTROY" your immunity to fight infection. The stark reality as I show in this video is that the JABBED ARE DYING BY THE THOUSANDS! And if the jabs don't kill or disable you right away, just give them a little more time, you may have received the big Pharma "SLOW RELEASE" bonus version.

If anyone that you know is forcing you to take one of these kill shots, or perhaps a loved one is considering taking one (or another one), please show them this video, if they still decide to take it after watching this, then they CANNOT say they didn't know, or were unaware of the HORRIFIC side effects of the CV19 experimental jabs, which include and are not limited to;

"BLOOD COTS, FLESH EATING BACTERIA, HEART ATTACKS, STROKES, PARALYSIS, BLINDNESS, BODY TREMORS, MEMORY LOSS, HIDEOUS ULCERS ALL OVER THE BODY, GUILLAINE BARRE SYNDROME, CONVULSIONS, LUNG INFECTIONS ETC!
================
COVID-CLUB (Red Roulette) [EDIT #01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/caKXHDAz5REc/

VAC-SCENE-NATIONS & DE-POPULATIONS [EDIT #02]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r3swq1BAyuC0//

(VOICES In Your HIVE MIND HEAD, Will Be The ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY!)
NEUROSCIENCE, NEURO-WEAPONS & 5G https://www.bitchute.com/video/EQ6p7XSkql5N/

DARPA MIND WARS & SLOW KILL VACCINES, PROJECT DARK WINTER!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddXhm547KOR9/

THE INVISIBLE WAR, EXPERIMENTAL JABS WITH 5-G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVX6v6aYtUx6/

HYBRID-VAX AND THE NEW BIRTH OF A SATANIC CIVILIZATION.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yB2eCMlMliao/

CORONA IS (in silico) 'A HEALTH EMERGENCY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/470UqYpiedOd/
================

Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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