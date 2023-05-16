Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXCLUSIVE: Celeste Solum - The End Game, Synthetic Biology EXPOSED!!!
276 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

In one of the most important interviews ever conducted by Zeee Media, Celeste Solum joins us to expose the totality of the agenda surrounding nanotechnology being embedded into humans, animals and plant life to destroy and replace all biological lifeforms from God's natural creation with synthetic biology.If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria

If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:

http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria


Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee

Keywords
vaccinesbiblegmos5gaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21agenda 30transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemicthe great resetc-ovid hoaxgraphene oxidenano tech in jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket