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Kaka'ako Love March for Freedom
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0 view • February 12, 2022
Just a few days before Valentine's Day in 2022 dozens of people who are still in love with life, liberty and medical freedom, marched through the streets of Kaka'ako, Hawaii reaching out with a message of love.
Aloha Freedom Coalition
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Love #Freedom #Hawaii
Aloha Freedom Coalition
https://www.AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Love #Freedom #Hawaii
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