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Ukrainian journalist of tatar origine calls for murder of russian children quoting nazi Eichmann
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12 views • May 08, 2022
Ukrainian journalist of tatar origine calls for murder of russian children quoting nazi Eichmann.
Video published at voltairenet.org/article216358.html already subtitled in english and russian. The QR code at the left upper corner suggests that this video is filed to be an exhibit for the upcoming trial, kind of Nurnberg 2 that will handle war crimes committed and promoted by ukrainian officials. As for exemple, this video such as others promoting hatecrimes were shown at public ukrainian television, in this case, the one managed by Lvov's major, who is a known ukro-nazi.
Video published at voltairenet.org/article216358.html already subtitled in english and russian. The QR code at the left upper corner suggests that this video is filed to be an exhibit for the upcoming trial, kind of Nurnberg 2 that will handle war crimes committed and promoted by ukrainian officials. As for exemple, this video such as others promoting hatecrimes were shown at public ukrainian television, in this case, the one managed by Lvov's major, who is a known ukro-nazi.
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