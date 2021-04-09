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Why You're Given Reptilian DNA 1
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239 views • April 09, 2021
Six Parts to see the picture with a more open mind- part 1
Ever heard or read where someone said the earth was being terraformed for another species- OK Then! What changes the people so that they too change with the transformation?
Who or What desires such a change in human population and the life support to support that population to be made inadequate?? What non-human DNA would those who want such changes put into your shots?? Now Open Your Mind and don't miss any of these parts in their entirety- You will open your mind, and I have a whole new level coming soon- Thank you for reading, and 'CHEERS'-- WesTruther, at bitchute too--
Ever heard or read where someone said the earth was being terraformed for another species- OK Then! What changes the people so that they too change with the transformation?
Who or What desires such a change in human population and the life support to support that population to be made inadequate?? What non-human DNA would those who want such changes put into your shots?? Now Open Your Mind and don't miss any of these parts in their entirety- You will open your mind, and I have a whole new level coming soon- Thank you for reading, and 'CHEERS'-- WesTruther, at bitchute too--
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