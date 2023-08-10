Higher Frequencies With Caspar McCloud

“Let me make the songs of a nation, and I care not who makes its law.”

Author, pastor and musician Caspar McCloud joins me in this episode to talk about his latest album, Higher Frequencies. We'll discuss the biblical and societal implications of many of his songs and also have a little fun in between.

Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com ⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠ Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: ⁠https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292⁠ Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: ⁠https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ⁠ Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN⁠ Stockpile Food For The Future: ⁠https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3⁠ Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: ⁠https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c⁠ Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: ⁠https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty⁠ Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: ⁠https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty⁠ Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: ⁠https://www.voltawireless.com/⁠ One Simple Way To Detoxify: ⁠https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846⁠ Subscribe on Rumble: ⁠https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive⁠

Follow us on Gettr: ⁠https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra⁠

Grab our feed on Locals: ⁠https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/⁠

Join us on Telegram: ⁠https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertyradio.com⁠

⁠https://sonsoflibertymedia.com⁠

Sons of Liberty Store: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/⁠

Support us through a donation: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate⁠

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: ⁠https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/⁠