Enery Riches - Power Poverty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a growing tension at the heart of Australia’s fearmongering climate scam—one that sits somewhere between economic pragmatism and environmental accountability. It’s a tension wrapped up in a deceptively simple idea: carbon credits. On paper and via NLP-curated media, carbon credits are hyped as a practical solution. Emit carbon here, offset it somewhere else. Fly across the country, plant a tree. Run a mining operation, protect a forest overseas. Balance the books, tick the box, move on. But a closer look at globalism’s CO2 demonisation asserts that their rubbery numbers don’t add up. Not even close. Today’s report investigates the fraudulent carbon credit scam through the lens of independent investigative journalism.