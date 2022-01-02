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Phenomenal Parenting Tips Every Family Needs from Ryan Dobson
Counter Culture Mom
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643 views • January 02, 2022
Ryan Dobson, founder of Rebel Parenting, gives a jam-packed parenting lesson 101 on simple ways we can communicate with our kids to have a closer relationship with them. He also stresses that it’s never too late to start over with how to love your children well. Counter Culture Mom realized she had wrong views on how to parent while in this in-depth conversation.


TAKEAWAYS

How you can have a peaceful home while raising teens

The importance of being “near” your pre-teens and teens

Gain a better understanding of your toddlers by getting down to their “eye level”

The role of marriage in being a parent


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marriageparentingteenstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showryan dobsonrebel parentingpre-teenstweens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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