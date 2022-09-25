The Extraordinary Story of Muad'Dib and 7/7 Ripple Effect

Muad’Dib’s “7/7 Ripple Effect” provided substantial evidence as to why the 7/7 London bombings were not the work of Muslim terrorists, and that they were certainly not carried out in the manner claimed by the British government and security services. He also gave a very creditable alternative scenario as to “what really happened” on 7 July 2005. He spent 157 days in prison awaiting trail for posting copies of his Film to the judge and foreman of the jury of a trail at Kingston Crown Court, which concerned individuals accused of assisting the bombings. They were subsequently found not guilty. Muad’Dib was subsequently found not guilty. The stunning silence of the BBC and the mainstream media regarding these trials says it all. This is his story...Recorded live at New Horizons in Blackpool, England on 17 October 2011. Note the title has been changed from New Horizon’s Incredible Story to Extraordinary Story.
Watch 7/7 Ripple Effect on Brighteon – Brighteon.com/ad93a337-dd7c-4bd8-867b-f584f6c3788b
also reveals the Biblical history of Great Britain. More on this topic at JAHTruth.net/britca
