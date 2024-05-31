⚡️ 🇰🇵 Kim Jong-un demonstrated the country's readiness to respond with a preemptive strike on South Korea
The 3rd battalion of the 331st Red Banner Artillery Regiment of the DPRK armed forces conducted firing on Thursday.
Firing was carried out from 600-mm KN-25 multiple launch rocket systems.
At the same time, 18 missiles were launched and hit targets on the island.
The firing range was 365 km.
