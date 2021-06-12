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KETO CHEESE BREAD WITH ZERO CARBS
Keto Recipes
Keto Recipes
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177 views • June 12, 2021
This Keto Cheese Bread Recipe is EASILY one of the best keto bread recipes you can make! It has 0g of carbs, and is made with just 3 main ingredients. Plus, this low carb cheese bread takes practically no time at all to make too!

▶Get Your keto food plan for weight loss https://ketofoodplanforweightloss.blogspot.com/

INGREDIENTS:
2 Large eggs
2 Cups (224g) of freshly shredded mozzarella cheese
1 ½ Cup (145g) of freshly grated parmesan cheese
½ Teaspoon (2g) onion powder
½ Teaspoon (2g) garlic powder
& A pinch of Italian seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat your oven to 350° Fahrenheit (175°C.).
Add the eggs to a large bowl, and whisk the yolks and whites together until combined.
Now, add the remaining ingredients to the bowl, & mix until crumbly.
Once the ingredients are crumbly, use your hands to form a ball of dough out of them.
Then, when you've done that, coat the bottom of an 11x7" baking tray with water, and add a sheet of parchment paper to the tray, and then coat it with baking spray.
Now add the ball of dough to the tray, and press it out as evenly as possible.
Bake the bread in the oven for around 25 minutes - or until the top is golden brown.
Let the bread cool down to room temperature, and then cut it into 8-10 pieces.
Store in the fridge for up to a week.
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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