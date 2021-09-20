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Blood was removed from the jabbed area of the arm within 30 minutes of shot.
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1006 views • September 20, 2021
Blood was removed from the jabbed area of the arm within 30 minutes of shot. Look how the blood is that comes from the area of the jab. Like gelatin. Now you know why people die of heart attacks and strokes after they get this and that blood starts flowing through their veins. wow
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