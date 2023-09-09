NEW Film Footage of Maui Disaster BEFORE the DEWs fried all the Vehicles on Front Street

this video had no audio track, which Brighteon requires. So I added instrumental track "Bramfatura" by 3.
Pirate Pete
Aug 26, 2023
Looks like many of the survivors got out of their cars and got into the water...
mirrored from Rumble
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mazowq4DtWiw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.