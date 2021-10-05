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Importance of Spiritual Training and the Benefits of Yoga as a Spiritual Training Program with Daniel Aaron
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40 views • October 05, 2021
How can we tap into the spiritual side of life if we haven't before? Even by just dipping our toe in the waters of spirituality, a wide array of benefits can be discovered.
Press play to learn:
How Daniel Aaron found his spirituality
The benefits of being in touch with the spiritual side of life
What may hold a spiritual person back from their dreams
Daniel Aaron, a Spiritual Teacher, Coach, Leader, Father, Writer, and Yogi, shares his experience helping people find their spiritual truth while also being recognized as an entrepreneur.
Many folks worldwide tend to miss out on the wide world of spirituality, writing it off as "woo-woo" or insignificant. However, this could not be farther from the truth, as students have witnessed tremendous changes for years.
By helping spiritual teachers to spread their message more effectively, spiritual entrepreneurs have found access to strategies that have revolutionized their practice. Hopefully, the message and benefits of spirituality can be more easily spread to every willing individual in the future.
For more information, visit spiritualentrepreneurenterprises.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
How Daniel Aaron found his spirituality
The benefits of being in touch with the spiritual side of life
What may hold a spiritual person back from their dreams
Daniel Aaron, a Spiritual Teacher, Coach, Leader, Father, Writer, and Yogi, shares his experience helping people find their spiritual truth while also being recognized as an entrepreneur.
Many folks worldwide tend to miss out on the wide world of spirituality, writing it off as "woo-woo" or insignificant. However, this could not be farther from the truth, as students have witnessed tremendous changes for years.
By helping spiritual teachers to spread their message more effectively, spiritual entrepreneurs have found access to strategies that have revolutionized their practice. Hopefully, the message and benefits of spirituality can be more easily spread to every willing individual in the future.
For more information, visit spiritualentrepreneurenterprises.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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