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11 julio 2020 Alcalde de Oruro informa sobre la distribución del dióxido de cloro
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6 views • August 19, 2020
El Dióxido de cloro sera distribuido en los diferentes centros de salud bajo recomendaciones medicas y su consumo será voluntario.
Información obtenida página facebook del gobierno autónomo municipal de Oruro-GAMO (Bolivia).
Información obtenida página facebook del gobierno autónomo municipal de Oruro-GAMO (Bolivia).
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