Holy Father's Army (Armour Up!)

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Divine Inspired Music Worship music Christian, Gospel. Inspired by (KJV) Genesis 47:19-23; Enoch 68:9-16; Book of Jubilees 40:7-9; Book of Jasher 31:40-44; TESTAMENT OF THE 12 PATRIARCHS, Asher - 3; Deuteronomy 18:9-14; Leviticus 5:4; 1 Kings 21:7-10; 2 Kings 9:22; Septuagint Numbers 21:26-32 & 22:1-6; Septuagint Book of Srirach 39:1-7; Septuagint Psalms 9:24-30; Septuagint Psalms 14:1-5; Psalms 21:11; Daniel 5:12; Jeremiah 18:18-19; Nehemiah 10:29; 2 Maccabees 2:25-30; 3 Maccabees 2:27-33; 4 Maccabees 5:4; Matthew 26:14-15; Mark 14:1; Luke 20:21-23; Luke 11:46-52; 2 Corinthians 3:4-6; 2 Corinthians 4:2; Ephesians 6:10-18; Book of the Didache (or Teaching of the 12 Apostle's) 2:4-7; Revelation 17:5