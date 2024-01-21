Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Irish Government Wants to Pass a Law That Could See You or Your Loved Ones Jailed for Possession of Memes, Cartoons or Any Content That Could Be Deemed “Hateful”
channel image
The Prisoner
8947 Subscribers
Shop now
122 views
Published Yesterday

The Irish Government Wants to Pass a Law That Could See You or Your Loved Ones Jailed for Possession of Memes, Cartoons or Any Content That Could Be Deemed “Hateful”

The Bill includes no definition of hate and is wide open to abuse by bad actors.

The (((ADL's))) fingerprints all over this one, I'll bet.

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

Keywords
free speechirelandadl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket