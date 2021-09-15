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Five in Ten 9/15/21: Book-Burning for Justice
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10 views • September 14, 2021
A school district in Ontario has apologized for its program of burning books as a form of reconciliation with indigenous people. A leader of the program, who was not able to back up her claim of indigenous heritage, has resigned as co-chair of the Liberal Party’s Indigenous Peoples’ Commission.
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5) Tropical Storm Nicholas complicates Louisiana’s recovery; 4) CDC changed mask guidelines for schools after threat from teachers union; 3) AOC wears “Tax the Rich” dress to event with $30,000 entry fee; 2) Ontario school district burns books; 1) Bitter divorce between co-owners of cryogenics company leaves frozen brains in limbo.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Tropical Storm Nicholas complicates Louisiana’s recovery; 4) CDC changed mask guidelines for schools after threat from teachers union; 3) AOC wears “Tax the Rich” dress to event with $30,000 entry fee; 2) Ontario school district burns books; 1) Bitter divorce between co-owners of cryogenics company leaves frozen brains in limbo.
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