BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia now BANS Unvaxxed Parents from Seeing their Sick Children in Hospitals
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • February 04, 2022
Join DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with a deep-dive interview of "dangerous" and censored frontline Pediatrician Dr. Larry Palevsky as he shares ground-breaking information on how the Vaccines are designed to destroy fertility, the male and female reproductive system, and kill off pregnancies and infants. This is a must-watch and share interview!

DeAnna also dives into the hottest headlines of the day, including the latest tyrannical Covid rule in Australia stating that parents who do not have the jab will now be BANNED from seeing their own sick children in hospitals. Plus, parents lining up around the block already to be first in line to give their 6-month old babies the jab?

Be sure to subscribe to Premium Content to watch the full Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesday and Thursday!
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationmandatescovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Chase Codewell
The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

Ava Grace
Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Coco Somers
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy