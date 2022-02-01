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Overhyped & Underperforming
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21 views • February 01, 2022
Rep. Sandy Cortez has done nothing for her district.
AOC has failed to get a single bill that she sponsored passed into law.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 31 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294695309001
AOC has failed to get a single bill that she sponsored passed into law.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 31 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294695309001
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