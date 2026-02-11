Trump said he raised tariffs on Switzerland because he didn’t like how the Swiss 'prime minister' spoke to him - but, they have no PM

Trump said he raised tariffs on Switzerland because he didn’t like how the Swiss “prime minister” spoke to him.

Switzerland doesn’t have a prime minister.

That’s where we are. 🤷‍♂️

Adding:

JUST IN! FAA has ordered a complete suspension of all flights to and from El Paso, Texas, for the next 10 days.

The official reason given is “unspecified special security reasons.”

Update: The closure of the airspace over El Paso, Texas is reportedly due to US plans for "counter-drone operations" against cartels operating in the area and across the border into Mexico.

If this is the case, then the usage of reported "experimental technologies" requisitioned from the nearby Biggs Army Airfield would be considered.

New Update: Temporary closure over. According to Reuters, citing a Pentagon official, Mexican cartel drones breached the border and US took measures to disable them.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi:

If the US attacks, we will strike American bases and assets in our region - everything they have. But I’m a man of diplomacy, and I prefer diplomacy to war.