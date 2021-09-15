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Abortion as a Human Right - The right to kill people?
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1 view • September 15, 2021
Efforts to implement abortion as a human right are on the rise in Germany and the EU. This is to ensure women the right to physical and sexual self-determination. In return, the safety and protection of unborn children are eradicated, even until shortly before birth. Who may still speak of “human right” here?
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