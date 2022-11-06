6. A New Man

He is a wonderful truth-finder,

He is an active forward man,

He is the right and left hands puncher

And an incisive gentleman.

In spite of epoch and its motions,

In spite of worthless men around

He didn’t break his own conscience,

Did not become a fallen down.

He’s never nervous, doesn’t shout

And has a brave, straightforward look

Because his way is really out

Of any blots, he can be proud

Of own honor which he took.

He’s overtopped the moneymaking

With the ideal’s diadem,

He is a friend of all awaking -

He is a guiding line for them.

He's not a hero of the crowd.

Freeloaders brush aside as well –

They cry the blues and screw around

In expectation of the wealth.

He isn’t left by the detractors



From the "beau monde" (in quotes of course).

They didn’t come to know the matters

Of evolutionary growth.

Their own crooked, shameless temper

(The mental deviation proof)

They splurge and as some kitschy mummers

Envelop with a lie the Truth.

But when Amour and Nous Lyre

Will enter the tutoring time,

True moral standards will be higher,

The dark will pass but science will shine.

Then to be quite like he’s in action,

In image, in life way, in thought

Will be the rule and the direction

Of self-development abroad.

Then science with own noble glory,

True moral standard with high claim

Together will build some new story

Of an anthropic modern name.

But he will carry on as usual –

To be the sunshine for oneself

It isn’t new, let be the fusion

Of love and concord in his breath!