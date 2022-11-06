6. A New Man

He is a wonderful truth-finder,
He is an active forward man,
He is the right and left hands puncher
And an incisive gentleman.
In spite of epoch and its motions,
In spite of worthless men around
He didn’t break his own conscience,
Did not become a fallen down.
He’s never nervous, doesn’t shout
And has a brave, straightforward look
Because his way is really out
Of any blots, he can be proud
Of own honor which he took.
He’s overtopped the moneymaking
With the ideal’s diadem,
He is a friend of all awaking -
He is a guiding line for them.
He's not a hero of the crowd.
Freeloaders brush aside as well –
They cry the blues and screw around
In expectation of the wealth.
He isn’t
left by the detractors
From the "beau monde" (in quotes of course).
They didn’t come to know the matters
Of evolutionary growth.
Their own crooked, shameless temper
(The mental deviation proof)
They splurge and as some kitschy mummers
Envelop with a lie the Truth.
But when Amour and Nous Lyre
Will enter the tutoring time,
True moral standards will be higher,
The dark will pass but science will shine.
Then to be quite like he’s in action,
In image, in life way, in thought
Will be the rule and the direction
Of self-development abroad.
Then science with own noble glory,
True moral standard with high claim
Together will build some new story
Of an anthropic modern name.
But he will carry on as usual –
To be the sunshine for oneself
It isn’t new, let be the fusion
Of love and concord in his breath!
