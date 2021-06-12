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Interview W elected officials Senator Sonny Borrelli + The warrior Lt Col Senator Wendy Rogers.
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20 views • June 12, 2021
June 12th 2021 It was Great to interview the two prominent elected officials Senator Sonny Borrelli + The warrior Lt Col Senator Wendy Rogers. @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
MAAP Real Talk Show Copyrights 2021 Folks: RAW + LIKE IT IS + DRAW YOUR OWN CONCLUSIONS.
Sonny Borrelli Wendy Rogers
Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show Copyrights 2021 Folks: RAW + LIKE IT IS + DRAW YOUR OWN CONCLUSIONS.
Sonny Borrelli Wendy Rogers
Host George Nemeh
Keywords
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