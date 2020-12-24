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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 23 PROF MICHAEL LEVITT" LOCKDOWN IS A HUGE MISTAKE"
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35 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go to this site for TRUTH.
Prof Michael Levitt [Nobel Prize Winner]: " LOCKDOWN IS A HUGE MISTAKE”
This interview AGAIN exposes the corruption on the numbers the world has been fed BASED ON CORRUPT PEOPLE AND THEIR COMPUTER MODELS are being exposed as many of us on the front lines stated 2-3 months ago.
A great man who also understands it's time to get rid of these governments [service corporations] it's time to hold them all accountable and create new governments in every country...and all of them will require COMMON LAW.
God Speed.
Prof Michael Levitt [Nobel Prize Winner]: " LOCKDOWN IS A HUGE MISTAKE”
This interview AGAIN exposes the corruption on the numbers the world has been fed BASED ON CORRUPT PEOPLE AND THEIR COMPUTER MODELS are being exposed as many of us on the front lines stated 2-3 months ago.
A great man who also understands it's time to get rid of these governments [service corporations] it's time to hold them all accountable and create new governments in every country...and all of them will require COMMON LAW.
God Speed.
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