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How the hell did we get here? How the MSM played Useful Idiot to the most insidious tyrants the world has ever known
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60 views • October 06, 2021
How did America (and the world) get to the precipice of destruction? Award-winning former investigative journalist uncovers the plot to incite mass hysteria through MSM useful idiots consumed by hate and hurt feelings.
Which came first... The division or the hate? Hatred for Donald Trump, or 95% negative media coverage? Did manufactured hate negatively impact every major policy decision since 2016?
What if all the passionate hate (and devotion to Trump) was intentionally fed to us to elicit emotion? Who would gain from the division?
Answers to these questions, plus the journalism jiu jitsu the media uses to spread their bias like a deadly plague.
Which came first... The division or the hate? Hatred for Donald Trump, or 95% negative media coverage? Did manufactured hate negatively impact every major policy decision since 2016?
What if all the passionate hate (and devotion to Trump) was intentionally fed to us to elicit emotion? Who would gain from the division?
Answers to these questions, plus the journalism jiu jitsu the media uses to spread their bias like a deadly plague.
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