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5 STEPS TO FEELING CLOSE TO GOD IN THE END TIMES [LISTED BELOW]
Cary Life Coaching
Cary Life Coaching
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40 views • May 05, 2022
'The End Times Study: Spiritual Preparations' [Session 9]
With the Bible prophecies clearly indicating there will be much trouble "at the end of this age", this class focuses on the most critical preparation of all...spiritual preparations! Scriptures are discussed on how to get close to God and experience His help in tough times.

'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.

How to get prepared spiritually for end times:
1. Choose to know God [a willful decision].
2. Make pleasing God your top priority [another willful decision].
3. Seek to understand God’s words and ways [which provide inner peace].
4. Talk to God regularly about everything [He will show up].
5. Watch for His supernatural help [you'll see it]!

“THE END TIMES STUDY”
Class Outline [Work in Progress]
March 3 - May 26
David Cary

March 3 - What in the World is Going On?!
March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!
March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would Happen
March 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would Happen
March 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator Saw
April 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would Happen
April 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?
April 21 - Psychological Preparations
April 28 - Spiritual Preparations
May 5 - Physical Preparations
May 12 - Financial Preparations
May 19 - Social Preparations
May 26 - A Strong Finish

For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link
https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
Keywords
current eventspoliticssciencepreppertruthprophecyend timespropheciesgeopoliticspreparations
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