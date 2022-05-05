5 STEPS TO FEELING CLOSE TO GOD IN THE END TIMES [LISTED BELOW]

'The End Times Study: Spiritual Preparations' [Session 9]With the Bible prophecies clearly indicating there will be much trouble "at the end of this age", this class focuses on the most critical preparation of all...spiritual preparations! Scriptures are discussed on how to get close to God and experience His help in tough times.'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that runs Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.How to get prepared spiritually for end times:1. Choose to know God [a willful decision].2. Make pleasing God your top priority [another willful decision].3. Seek to understand God’s words and ways [which provide inner peace].4. Talk to God regularly about everything [He will show up].5. Watch for His supernatural help [you'll see it]!“THE END TIMES STUDY”Class Outline [Work in Progress]March 3 - May 26David CaryMarch 3 - What in the World is Going On?!March 10 - Why Study The End Times NOW ?!March 17 - Bible Prophecies: What Jesus Said Would HappenMarch 24 - Bible Prophecies: What Paul Said Would HappenMarch 31 - Bible Prophecies: What John the Revelator SawApril 7 - Bible Prophecies: What OT Prophets Said Would HappenApril 14 - So Where Are We At In the Big Picture…and What Can We Do?April 21 - Psychological PreparationsApril 28 - Spiritual PreparationsMay 5 - Physical PreparationsMay 12 - Financial PreparationsMay 19 - Social PreparationsMay 26 - A Strong FinishFor more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link