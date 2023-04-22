Firefighter training

The training of a firefighter to pass through a reduced space in a situation of unbreathable atmosphere. This exercise consists of methodically passing between the rungs of a ladder with your equipment. A technique also used in caving.
https://www.koreus.com/video/entrainement-pompier-echelle.html
