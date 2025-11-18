BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Virus Afflicted Zombies Who Walk Amongst Us -- TDS is Real
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
357 followers
61 views • 24 hours ago

Step inside the neon-lit nightmare of Trump Derangement Syndrome—a 24/7 rave where otherwise normal people glitch the second “Trump” is mentioned. Eyes roll back, MSNBC firmware boots up, and out pours the sacred script: “34 felonies! Russia! Pedo! Con man!”

Watch them defend the indefensible—like Letitia James swearing under oath that 17-acre, oceanfront, cash-flowing Mar-a-Lago is somehow worth a pathetic $18 million (less than a weed-choked vacant lot next door)—then pivot harder than a politician at a fundraiser when you point out the math doesn’t even pass the crayon-eating-toddler test.

“It’s complicated!” “There’s a club on it!” “I’m not an appraiser!”

Same energy as “I’m not a biologist.”

These vampires of virtue-signaling have traded reason for Good Person Points, and they’ll drag you into the darkness before they let one ray of sunlight hit their precious narrative. Welcome to the Disco, comrade. The music never stops, and the derangement is terminal.


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


democratsfluaoccorporate mediazombiespsyopjacksonmar-a-lagotdsbrownsyndromeleticia jamesteamlawfareketanjihypnotizingtrump arrangementmar-a-lago worth
