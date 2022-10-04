Sorry, no sub titles, but this is description of his text from video.

Alexander Dugin: "We are dealing with a barbaric, terrible force. There are no rules anymore, we are in a completely different phase of global confrontation. And we must realize that we can hardly resolve this crisis by soft negotiation. We must be strong, we must win, we must mobilize our entire society.

We laughed a lot at them. At Biden, who is out of his mind, at Zelensky, who is a drug addict, but the West attacks us very harshly, and sometimes effectively and painfully. This theme of mockery of the enemy has exhausted itself, we need to take this battle seriously.

A drug addict and a senile old man communicating with spirits is a facade. Behind this is the iron power of Anglo-Saxon and NATO civilization, the West, liberalism, globalism. This is the result of the last 500 years of their history.

They stand for their idea, a totally false and totally inhuman idea, but most importantly, we have no place at all in their world. We must realize that we are condemned, and no compromise can be reached with this terrible, dark, cruel force. We must be mobilized for this fundamental confrontation in order to save Russia, humanity, and the world in the end."