QHHT session: Reluctant Starseed & Time
Soul Healing Essentials
This QHHT session took place in June of 2018, where we meet a starseed that was conscripted to go to Earth and she is not happy about it. Following this session, the starseed has reported that she is ready to take on her mission in full force!

Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.

To book a session please visit https://www.soulhealingessentials.com/services (Quantum Regression)

Links:

Website https://www.soulhealingessentials.com

Podcast https://anchor.fm/shetalks Instagram https://www.instagram.com/soulhealingessentials

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/soulhealingessentials


https://www.patreon.com/soulhealingessentials

https://www.rumble.com/soulhealingessentials

https://odysee.com/@SoulHealingEssentials

https://youtube.com/@SoulHealingEssentials

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/soulhealingessentials

