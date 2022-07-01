How the Covid Plandemic ~ Dr. David Martin Explains.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This documentary by Mikki Willis features Dr. David E. Martin and starts with a "Scripted Simulation" that they practiced in October of 2019, at Event 201 which was WORD FOR WORD what they used throughout the plandemic, including the justifications for the lockdowns, arrests and including what the press would say. Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II - Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decision makers that are currently managing this crisis.