Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s domestic economy will go bust in the following three aspects: banking, real estate, and state-owned enterprises. So, how is it possible for the CCP to stay strong?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53497388
Summary：Those inside the CCP’s military are afraid of the war on Taiwan, with many of them trying to figure out how to save themselves. The false prosperity of the Hong Kong economy can no longer sustain