Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s domestic economy will go bust in the following three aspects: banking, real estate, and state-owned enterprises. So, how is it possible for the CCP to stay strong?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Summary：Those inside the CCP’s military are afraid of the war on Taiwan, with many of them trying to figure out how to save themselves. The false prosperity of the Hong Kong economy can no longer sustain

