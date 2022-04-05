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Thank you President Trump and First Lady Melaina Thank You to our Great Military and Veterans
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20 views • April 05, 2022
This is a beautiful tribute to President Trump and our beautiful First Lady. Not only that but a tribute to our wonderful active Military and Veterans. Good Bless them. My heart was full and I was crying at the sight.
Produced by John Sener
President of Raising Old Glory to save our Freedom
Produced by John Sener
President of Raising Old Glory to save our Freedom
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