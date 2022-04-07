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⁣Lara Logan links Zelenskyy, Scumbag Nazis, the CIA and the UN into one BIG, NASTY BALL OF CORRUPTION
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229 views • April 07, 2022
Lara Logan links Zelenskyy, Scumbag Nazis, the CIA and the UN into one BIG, NASTY BALL OF CORRUPTION

Lara Logan Dropping Bombs | Flyover Conservatives
Full hour long interview: https://brandnewtube.com/v/pmnXqX
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=620a7c35cb84f602bf90d49c

Flyover Clips Lara Logan: Ukraine’s Long Road to Now | Flyover Clips
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=622d14d2185c1a6e14c4ff97

Lara Logan Dropping Bombs | Flyover Conservatives
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=620a7c35cb84f602bf90d49c

IN YET ANOTHER SCREAMING BOMBSHELL, SCORCHED EARTH FULL INTERVIEW, Lara Logan ties together President Zelenskyy (Zelensky) and Ukraine with the Scumbag Nazis, the Deep State’s Murder Machine (the CIA), and the United Nations – all in one BIG, NASTY BALL OF CORRUPTION! If you want to know what is REALLY going on in Ukraine, then THIS is the episode to WATCH and SHARE! Lara has traveled all over the world, in the most dangerous of places to bring TRUTH LIGHT, and THESE TRUTHS are going to BLOW YOUR MIND! BOOM! Lara Logan is a multi Emmy award winning journalist and war correspondent with CBS, 60-Minutes, and Fox Nation.
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