Fauci/Gates Were WRONG: America Suffered with the Jab While African Nations Thrived without It

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Their Claims Versus Reality:
-2800 COVID deaths per million in the United States
-200 COVID deaths per million in Africa
-15 COVID deaths per million in Nigeria
Why is Nigeria so low? Perhaps because they largely use hydroxychloroquine for malaria and ivermectin for river blindness.
Full Interview: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/megyn-kelly-rfk-jr-fauci-vaccines-big-pharma-kennedy-family/
Cred:
Telegram: https://t.me/VigilantFox