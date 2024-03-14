Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted News

Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris. "The country of Portugal has now joined the growing list of countries that are throwing out socialist leaders and embracing conservative right-nationalism.





In an election this weekend, Portugal chose “center-right” leaders from the Democratic Alliance and more members of the Chega party won seats than ever before. So what does this mean?

Joining us to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese citizen and political scientist.



