Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted News

Portugal just SHOCKED the world and is FINALLY WAKING UP! | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris. "The country of Portugal has now joined the growing list of countries that are throwing out socialist leaders and embracing conservative right-nationalism.
In an election this weekend, Portugal chose “center-right” leaders from the Democratic Alliance and more members of the Chega party won seats than ever before. So what does this mean?
Joining us to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese citizen and political scientist.
