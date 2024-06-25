Russia can now Declare War Against USA 06/25/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A U.S. Drone appears to have provided target coordinates for Ukraine Strike on Russian Civilians at a Beach. Three people were killed and 100 injured. To Russia, this appears to have been an act of war by the United States against Russian Civilians, and therefor, Russia sees the United States as a “Party to the Ukraine Conflict”.
