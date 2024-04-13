Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 April 2024 (part 1)

Part 1 of two videos of the Saturday rally in the city. Part 2 will be delayed to the next day. This video covers the action from Parliament House down into Bourke Street Mall speeches and some action after that. We keep up the pressure. We keep up the truth. The dam is starting to break. We help to wake up some which is always a good thing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.