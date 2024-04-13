Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 April 2024 (part 1)
Lightpath
Published 18 hours ago

Part 1 of two videos of the Saturday rally in the city. Part 2 will be delayed to the next day. This video covers the action from Parliament House down into Bourke Street Mall speeches and some action after that. We keep up the pressure. We keep up the truth. The dam is starting to break. We help to wake up some which is always a good thing. 

freedomtruthsaturdayrallywake uppressuremelbournespeechesdamparliament housebourke street mall

