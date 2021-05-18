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4000 dead from covid vaccines not FDA-approved
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92 views • May 18, 2021
Unvaccinated individuals as if they are sick individuals or as if the choices they have made is morally wrong no one in our society should be hindered from participating in business schools are our government just because they have made a very personal decision for themselves or for their children not to receive a particular vaccine or vaccines the mere fact www.beachbroadcast.com
Sen.Bob Hall https://www.senate.texas.gov/member.php?d=2
@Schweigepresse
“You let yourself be injected with an experimental and unproven vaccine because of a virus with 99.7% chance of survival, for which no one assumes liability, and you call the other people who don't want it a nutcase?”
Sen.Bob Hall https://www.senate.texas.gov/member.php?d=2
@Schweigepresse
“You let yourself be injected with an experimental and unproven vaccine because of a virus with 99.7% chance of survival, for which no one assumes liability, and you call the other people who don't want it a nutcase?”
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