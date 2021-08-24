TruNews - 8/23/21*

Aug 23, 2021"MANDATE MADNESS: FDA APPROVAL OF PFIZER EMBOLDENS NEEDLE NAZIS"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall look deeper into the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer jab. Doctors and nurses are abandoning the Hippocratic Oath, saying that the unvaccinated should not receive medical treatment. The Pentagon is likely to mandate COVID ‘vaccines’ for all military personnel, prompting soldiers, sailors, and airmen to make some difficult choices for the future.Lauren and Edward welcome Delaware mom Heather Beauchemin, who is standing up to the mask mandates for kids in her state.In the final segment, TruNews talks with William Castro, an Administrator for the NYC Department of Education, a rare voice in the liberal city standing up to the Coronavirus control.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/23/21)Mom's Fighting Back Against Mask Tyranny:NYC Dept of Ed Administrator Steps Out in Faith, Takes Stand Against Vaccine Mandaates:🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror