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Mark Steele's Mmagical 5G Antennas
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212 views • May 15, 2020
Mark Steele looked at the antenna in a street light. He made all sort of claims about it. Time for some education.
This Facebook group seeks to have factual and accurate information about 5G. Please join if you are interested in accurate information.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
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References:
Books:
Free PDF
Modern Antenna Design
2nd Edition
http://www.radio-astronomy.org/librar...
"A monopole consists of a single conductor fed out of a ground plane from the center conductor of a coax."
Free PDF
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
3rd Edition
https://www.academia.edu/11205305/Ant...
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
4th Edition
https://amzn.to/2Wvu3TI
Web sites:
Antenna Theory Web Site
http://www.antenna-theory.com/
Electronics Design - Antennas 101
https://www.electronicdesign.com/tech...
Videos:
Introduction to Antenna Design #1 // Terminology
https://youtu.be/KikjUWMX0lE
Introduction to Antenna Design #2 // Monopole Antennas
https://youtu.be/vogrpwdBv1Q
Introduction to Antenna Design #3 // Dipole Antennas
https://youtu.be/_ZC3tTWyW4w
Antennas 101 / How does an antenna work
https://youtu.be/oiBi9RbNBUY
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
How do antennas work?
https://youtu.be/fSoXIqBlg9M
High-Gain Antenna
https://www.techopedia.com/definition...
Lens Antenna basics and Types-Dielectric,metal plate lens Antenna
https://www.rfwireless-world.com/Arti...
Dielectric lens antennas
Carlos A. Fernandes, Eduardo B. Lima, and Jorge R. Costa
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
-------------------------------------------------------
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
This Facebook group seeks to have factual and accurate information about 5G. Please join if you are interested in accurate information.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/
-------------------------------------------------------
References:
Books:
Free PDF
Modern Antenna Design
2nd Edition
http://www.radio-astronomy.org/librar...
"A monopole consists of a single conductor fed out of a ground plane from the center conductor of a coax."
Free PDF
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
3rd Edition
https://www.academia.edu/11205305/Ant...
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
4th Edition
https://amzn.to/2Wvu3TI
Web sites:
Antenna Theory Web Site
http://www.antenna-theory.com/
Electronics Design - Antennas 101
https://www.electronicdesign.com/tech...
Videos:
Introduction to Antenna Design #1 // Terminology
https://youtu.be/KikjUWMX0lE
Introduction to Antenna Design #2 // Monopole Antennas
https://youtu.be/vogrpwdBv1Q
Introduction to Antenna Design #3 // Dipole Antennas
https://youtu.be/_ZC3tTWyW4w
Antennas 101 / How does an antenna work
https://youtu.be/oiBi9RbNBUY
How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM
How do antennas work?
https://youtu.be/fSoXIqBlg9M
High-Gain Antenna
https://www.techopedia.com/definition...
Lens Antenna basics and Types-Dielectric,metal plate lens Antenna
https://www.rfwireless-world.com/Arti...
Dielectric lens antennas
Carlos A. Fernandes, Eduardo B. Lima, and Jorge R. Costa
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...
-------------------------------------------------------
Find me here:
Facebook: Michael Toon
Twitter: @MCToon27
Discord: https://discord.gg/A4fzr2g
EMail: [email protected]
Want to support what I do:
https://www.patreon.com/MCToon
Bitcoin: 18P3qU7q2vb1SPcgGTzxMHQrCQJE93Gsid
Have a look at my web site for more related information:
https://www.mctoon.net
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