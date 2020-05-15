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Mark Steele's Mmagical 5G Antennas
MCToon
MCToon
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212 views • May 15, 2020
Mark Steele looked at the antenna in a street light. He made all sort of claims about it. Time for some education.

This Facebook group seeks to have factual and accurate information about 5G. Please join if you are interested in accurate information.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/5GFacts/

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References:

Books:
Free PDF
Modern Antenna Design
2nd Edition
http://www.radio-astronomy.org/librar...
"A monopole consists of a single conductor fed out of a ground plane from the center conductor of a coax."

Free PDF
Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
3rd Edition
https://www.academia.edu/11205305/Ant...

Antenna Theory: Analysis and Design
4th Edition
https://amzn.to/2Wvu3TI


Web sites:
Antenna Theory Web Site
http://www.antenna-theory.com/

Electronics Design - Antennas 101
https://www.electronicdesign.com/tech...


Videos:
Introduction to Antenna Design #1 // Terminology
https://youtu.be/KikjUWMX0lE

Introduction to Antenna Design #2 // Monopole Antennas
https://youtu.be/vogrpwdBv1Q

Introduction to Antenna Design #3 // Dipole Antennas
https://youtu.be/_ZC3tTWyW4w

Antennas 101 / How does an antenna work
https://youtu.be/oiBi9RbNBUY

How Does An Antenna Work? | weBoost
https://youtu.be/PPKEpJEt_cM

How do antennas work?
https://youtu.be/fSoXIqBlg9M

High-Gain Antenna
https://www.techopedia.com/definition...

Lens Antenna basics and Types-Dielectric,metal plate lens Antenna
https://www.rfwireless-world.com/Arti...

Dielectric lens antennas
Carlos A. Fernandes, Eduardo B. Lima, and Jorge R. Costa
https://www.researchgate.net/publicat...

-------------------------------------------------------

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Keywords
mark steelestop 5ganthony steelesaveusnow5g weapon5g led street lights5g street lightsmark steele lies
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