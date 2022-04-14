GLOBALISTS SPILL THE BEANS AT THE WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220407/
This week on the New World Next Week: the world government globalists say the quiet part out loud when talking about the CBDC monetary shift; whatever happened in Bucha can only be seen in light of the admitted info war; and Biden reaffirms the ongoing cybersecurity emergency.