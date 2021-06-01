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What The Media Won't Tell You About Texas Patriot Roundup
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129 views • June 01, 2021
When the Left goes all out to smear an event, you know it must have been over the target! What is it they don't want you to know about the For God & Country gathering in Texas over the weekend? Join me live @ 12PM ET today to find out!
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
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