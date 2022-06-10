Steve Kirsch on the Latest MSM "Mystery": Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)

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The official spin on "SADS" is absolutely pathetic. As Steve Kirsch points out, kids are also suddenly dropping dead from the COVID clot shot!
Stew Peters: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
Steve Kirsch: https://stevekirsch.substack.com/
Vaccine Safety Research Foundation: https://www.vacsafety.org/