WOULD WE BE THE LAST TO FIND OUT AMERICA DOESNT EXIST ANYMORE?
Published 20 hours ago

1. Dissolved Borders

2. Destruction of currency

3. Constitution no longer recognized

4. Politicians no longer sworn in (to serve in what country)

5. Rampant propoganda

6. Asset re-allocation

7. Dissolution of state power (matter of course)

8. Elections would become just a custom, at best

Have you seen any of these happen here? I mean, my gosh, if someone did, it'd make it look as tho we re the only ones who think the USA is still a country




Keywords
usasurviveprepare

